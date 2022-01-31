Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Newcastle agree to sign Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett on loan  (Read 71 times)
on: Today at 10:48:07 AM
Not messing about on the new bodies in front - are the Geordies.

The one hope for the none Geordie nation amongst us is that too many in causes the not enough time to gel to come into play causing the Geordies to drop into the championship.

I'm on the fence now edging towards I think they will have enough to survive come midnight tonight.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17492876/newcastle-aston-villa-matt-targett/
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:06:34 AM
Good signing

It will be interesting if they can stay up now. I still dont think its guaranteed
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:44:27 AM
Looks like they've bought in enough quality to stay up  :gaz:

Heard Eddie Howe saying it had been difficult because plenty didn't fancy it because of where they are in the league, if they stay up looks like they will be pushing out the boat in the summer
