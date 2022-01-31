headset

Newcastle agree to sign Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett on loan



The one hope for the none Geordie nation amongst us is that too many in causes the not enough time to gel to come into play causing the Geordies to drop into the championship.



I'm on the fence now edging towards I think they will have enough to survive come midnight tonight.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17492876/newcastle-aston-villa-matt-targett/ Not messing about on the new bodies in front - are the Geordies.The one hope for the none Geordie nation amongst us is that too many in causes the not enough time to gel to come into play causing the Geordies to drop into the championship.I'm on the fence now edging towards I think they will have enough to survive come midnight tonight.