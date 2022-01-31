Welcome,
January 31, 2022, 12:34:02 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Newcastle agree to sign Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett on loan
Author
Topic: Newcastle agree to sign Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett on loan
Newcastle agree to sign Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett on loan
Not messing about on the new bodies in front - are the Geordies.
The one hope for the none Geordie nation amongst us is that too many in causes the not enough time to gel to come into play causing the Geordies to drop into the championship.
I'm on the fence now edging towards I think they will have enough to survive come midnight tonight.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17492876/newcastle-aston-villa-matt-targett/
Re: Newcastle agree to sign Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett on loan
Good signing
It will be interesting if they can stay up now. I still dont think its guaranteed
Re: Newcastle agree to sign Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett on loan
Looks like they've bought in enough quality to stay up
Heard Eddie Howe saying it had been difficult because plenty didn't fancy it because of where they are in the league, if they stay up looks like they will be pushing out the boat in the summer
