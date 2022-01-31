Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 31, 2022
Author Topic: Deadline Day Thread  (Read 91 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 809


« on: Today at 10:41:17 AM »
Ciaran Clark is the latest buzz !

Tory Cunt
Posts: 740


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:03:43 PM »
Aubameyang To Barcelona

Didnt see that one coming 
calamity
Posts: 8 468

Crabamity


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:26:13 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 09:03:43 PM
Aubameyang To Barcelona

Didnt see that one coming 

Didnt he take himself there and basically knock on the door of the stadium, like the chap who went to spurs or wherever it was a few years ago  :alf:
