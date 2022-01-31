Welcome,
January 31, 2022, 11:17:45 PM
Deadline Day Thread
Author
Topic: Deadline Day Thread (Read 91 times)
Ben G
Deadline Day Thread
«
on:
Today
at 10:41:17 AM »
Ciaran Clark is the latest buzz !
Tory Cunt
Re: Deadline Day Thread
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:03:43 PM »
Aubameyang To Barcelona
Didnt see that one coming
Re: Deadline Day Thread
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:26:13 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 09:03:43 PM
Aubameyang To Barcelona
Didnt see that one coming
Didnt he take himself there and basically knock on the door of the stadium, like the chap who went to spurs or wherever it was a few years ago
