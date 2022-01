headset

Posts: 4 757 How Cabinet coup stopped Boris insane plan to cancel Christmas « on: Today at 07:50:11 AM »



Obviously, I'm now speaking with hindsight on my side but it was good the cabinet stepped in on things this time. Allowing us a better Christmas period.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10455739/How-Cabinet-stopped-Boris-insane-plan-cancel-Christmas.html I have got a lot of time for the medical world and scientists, but this article does highlight sometimes they themselves can call things wrong.