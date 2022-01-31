Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 31, 2022, 09:05:28 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Average British household now pays £1.1 MILLION tax over their lifetimes  (Read 33 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 757


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:33:43 AM »
Staggering figures when you look at it like that.

I might and will always have a moan at the spongers out there, but in fairness, I don't mind what I payout. More due to the fact the NHS is there if I ever need it big time. Despite the fact some fuckers will contribute next to fuck all in a living lift time.

I suppose you could look back when you hit 90 and healthy and think - we could have done with that million monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10458457/Average-Briton-pays-1-1-MILLION-tax-lifetimes-study-reveals.html
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 