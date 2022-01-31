headset

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10458457/Average-Briton-pays-1-1-MILLION-tax-lifetimes-study-reveals.html Staggering figures when you look at it like that.I might and will always have a moan at the spongers out there, but in fairness, I don't mind what I payout. More due to the fact the NHS is there if I ever need it big time. Despite the fact some fuckers will contribute next to fuck all in a living lift time.I suppose you could look back when you hit 90 and healthy and think - we could have done with that million