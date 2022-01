headset

You would think looking at the fixture list this next 4 to 6 weeks could decide what league them and a few others night be playing in next season. For those that watch the premier league, the is some big head-to-head games down at the bottom coming up involving Everton. I'm not sure if they are all on Sky though







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17486084/frank-lampard-agrees-deal-everton-manager/



Looks like he has the Everton job.