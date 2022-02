Pigeon droppings

Re: Mason Greenwood… « Reply #1 on: January 30, 2022, 07:22:34 PM » In the interests of fairness, at this precise moment in time, there's no proof in that video that Greenwood did that to her! Also, I have no idea what Greenwood sounds like, so until proven, that voice could be ANYONE'S!



Not saying he's innocent, jusy saying innocent till proven guilty!

Re: Mason Greenwood… « Reply #2 on: January 30, 2022, 07:53:48 PM » Old bill have him banged up, United have basically suspended him, David De Gea has unfollowed him online so at a guess I would imagine everyone is pretty sure that's his voice.



Whoever the voice belongs to is a scumbag and will probably be looking at a long sentence for rape

Re: Mason Greenwood… « Reply #3 on: January 31, 2022, 06:28:05 AM »





He sounds like a right bastard and a danger to women.



I can't see any way back for him from this carry-on he finds himself in. Despite the fact, he will pay for the best legal team he can afford to lessen any charges he might face.



From what I've seen and heard online He is one dirty evil cunt that I would not want near my daughter.



The northwest football nonces keep piling up - some jail football team the nonce wing will have if they all get found guilty





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17488410/mason-greenwood-arrest-rape-assault/







Re: Mason Greenwood… « Reply #5 on: January 31, 2022, 03:21:43 PM » The sound clip moves it from being an immature bully slapping women, which is discussing enough, to something much more sinister.

Ollyboro



Re: Mason Greenwood… « Reply #6 on: January 31, 2022, 04:34:51 PM » The investment that premiership clubs put into nurturing, buying and coaching players - as well as the commercial value players have - must result, surely, in the main perquisite of playing in the premier League be that every player be neutered.

Re: Mason Greenwood… « Reply #7 on: January 31, 2022, 09:25:21 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on January 31, 2022, 04:34:51 PM The investment that premiership clubs put into nurturing, buying and coaching players - as well as the commercial value players have - must result, surely, in the main perquisite of playing in the premier League be that every player be neutered.



Or chaperoned by a lady resembling the Trunchbull, who boots them in the bollocks and puts them over her knee for a sound spanking, should they indulge in utter cuntery like this little clown.



Fucking disgusting and unbelievable that they do such things, even more so when they are some anonymous scrote who can hide behind said anonymity. Either they are complete halfwits or so entitled they think they're above the law, probably both. Like many others in the public eye come to think of it.

Re: Mason Greenwood… « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:14:25 PM » Further arrested for sexual assault and threats to kill, only needs coercive control to get the full book thrown at him, could be keeping Mendy company for 10 years if they both get convicted

Re: Mason Greenwood… « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:00:08 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 07:14:25 PM Further arrested for sexual assault and threats to kill, only needs coercive control to get the full book thrown at him, could be keeping Mendy company for 10 years if they both get convicted



If this Greenwood cunt isn't careful, he'll never get a job on Match Of The Day 2.



Is he any relation to Ron Greenwood?

Re: Mason Greenwood… « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:32:59 AM » He will be doing some bar work by the sounds of things.

Re: Mason Greenwood… « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:24:44 PM »



Even just with the girls words,the video clip and the audio clip….you'd think he'd be classed as a possible danger to woman.



Money eh, Out on bail …how the fuck they have got that is beyond me .Even just with the girls words,the video clip and the audio clip….you'd think he'd be classed as a possible danger to woman.Money eh,

Re: Mason Greenwood… « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:32:07 PM » Guess they have decided to investigate some more before charging, bit strange from what we've all seen and heard but when they are dealing with a celeb I imagine they want to be watertight and when you've got Mendy on bail charged with 7 rapes, even if he gets charged he'll still no doubt be walking around free until his trial

