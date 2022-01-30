Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Mason Greenwood  (Read 589 times)
Ben G
« on: January 30, 2022, 03:23:06 PM »
https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1487791874639282180?s=21


Thats disgusting
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: January 30, 2022, 07:22:34 PM »
In the interests of fairness, at this precise moment in time, there's no proof in that video that Greenwood did that to her!  Also, I have no idea what Greenwood sounds like, so until proven, that voice could be ANYONE'S!

Not saying he's innocent,  jusy saying innocent till proven guilty!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: January 30, 2022, 07:53:48 PM »
Old bill have him banged up, United have basically suspended him, David De Gea has unfollowed him online so at a guess I would imagine everyone is pretty sure that's his voice. 

Whoever the voice belongs to is a scumbag and will probably be looking at a long sentence for rape
headset
« Reply #3 on: January 31, 2022, 06:28:05 AM »
His true colours have certainly surfaced


He sounds like a right bastard and a danger to women.

I can't see any way back for him from this carry-on he finds himself in. Despite the fact, he will pay for the best legal team he can afford to lessen any charges he might face.

From what I've seen and heard online He is one dirty evil cunt that I would not want near my daughter.

The northwest football nonces keep piling up - some jail football team the nonce wing will have if they all get found guilty rava


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17488410/mason-greenwood-arrest-rape-assault/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: January 31, 2022, 03:15:27 PM »
Dear me. Id have him sorted
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: January 31, 2022, 03:21:43 PM »
The sound clip moves it from being an immature bully slapping women, which is discussing enough, to something much more sinister.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #6 on: January 31, 2022, 04:34:51 PM »
The investment that premiership clubs  put into nurturing, buying and coaching players - as well as the commercial value players have - must result, surely, in the main perquisite of playing in the premier League be that every player be neutered.
I know where you live
calamity
« Reply #7 on: January 31, 2022, 09:25:21 PM »
Or chaperoned by a lady resembling the Trunchbull, who boots them in the bollocks and puts them over her knee for a sound spanking, should they indulge in utter cuntery like this little clown.

Fucking disgusting and unbelievable that they do such things, even more so when they are some anonymous scrote who can hide behind said anonymity. Either they are complete halfwits or so entitled they think theyre above the law, probably both. Like many others in the public eye come to think of it.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:14:25 PM »
Further arrested for sexual assault and threats to kill, only needs coercive control to get the full book thrown at him, could be keeping Mendy company for 10 years if they both get convicted
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:00:08 AM »
If this Greenwood cunt isn't careful, he'll never get a job on Match Of The Day 2.

Is he any relation to Ron Greenwood?
I know where you live
