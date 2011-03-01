Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Mason Greenwood  (Read 325 times)
Ben G
« on: Yesterday at 03:23:06 PM »
https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1487791874639282180?s=21


Thats disgusting
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:22:34 PM »
In the interests of fairness, at this precise moment in time, there's no proof in that video that Greenwood did that to her!  Also, I have no idea what Greenwood sounds like, so until proven, that voice could be ANYONE'S!

Not saying he's innocent,  jusy saying innocent till proven guilty!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:53:48 PM »
Old bill have him banged up, United have basically suspended him, David De Gea has unfollowed him online so at a guess I would imagine everyone is pretty sure that's his voice. 

Whoever the voice belongs to is a scumbag and will probably be looking at a long sentence for rape
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:28:05 AM »
His true colours have certainly surfaced


He sounds like a right bastard and a danger to women.

I can't see any way back for him from this carry-on he finds himself in. Despite the fact, he will pay for the best legal team he can afford to lessen any charges he might face.

From what I've seen and heard online He is one dirty evil cunt that I would not want near my daughter.

The northwest football nonces keep piling up - some jail football team the nonce wing will have if they all get found guilty rava


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17488410/mason-greenwood-arrest-rape-assault/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:15:27 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 03:23:06 PM
https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1487791874639282180?s=21


Thats disgusting

Dear me. Id have him sorted
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:21:43 PM »
The sound clip moves it from being an immature bully slapping women, which is discussing enough, to something much more sinister.
