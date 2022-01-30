Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 30, 2022, 11:51:00 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Adebayo Akinfenwa chant
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Adebayo Akinfenwa chant (Read 7 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 623
Adebayo Akinfenwa chant
«
on:
Today
at 11:38:27 AM »
Anybody know what the chant was that everybody got so het up about. It wasn't racial. I was guessing "you fat bastard" but wouldn't have thought would have got such a reaction. Some reporters saying it was a disgusting chant though.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...