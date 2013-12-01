Welcome,
January 30, 2022, 11:50:47 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Stacey Dooley
Author
Topic: Stacey Dooley (Read 205 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 802
Stacey Dooley
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:35 PM »
Do you reckon that shes got a right old ginger bush or is she shaven?
Saturday night drinking indoors poses these questions
Logged
Tory Cunt
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 5 113
Re: Stacey Dooley
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:34 PM »
I'd hope she has a smattering of ginger fur, and I'd never leave her alone. I think she's absolutely lush.
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 981
Re: Stacey Dooley
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:43 PM »
probably like a smelly privet .....she looks well scruff deep down
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 440
Infant Herpes
Re: Stacey Dooley
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:12 PM »
I reckon she's got Stage 4 crabs. And I don't say that lightly.
Logged
I know where you live
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 819
Superstar
Re: Stacey Dooley
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:57:19 AM »
If its the colour of copper wire, she can fuck off shes not getting it .
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 545
Re: Stacey Dooley
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:24:15 AM »
Some on here may enjoy Stacey's early work
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHvDy_X_hDM&list=PLmb1Thl8L0Nh-SOIKpaRW3f11RUI_ee-6
Logged
