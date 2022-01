headset

Posts: 4 742





Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
on: Today at 08:41:02 AM



A couple of nags caught the eye both will get a 1 e/w placed on them.



13:55 - Cheltenham - Whatmore 1 e/w @7/1.



19:05 - Kempton - Charlie Arthur 1 e/w @ 11/2.





And the 1 tricky treble is all in the championship and, I'm backing a boro win



One of each rersult.



Luton V Blackburn - draw.



Boro V Coventry - home win.



Peterboro V Sheff Utd - away win















