Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 29, 2022, 03:24:11 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Thats why we left! Brexit Britain stands up to Putin  (Read 148 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 742


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:08:39 AM »
monkey


UK leads world free of EU shackles


You can't beat a Saturday morning headline.


https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1557531/brexit-news-britain-ukraine-putin-russia-boris-johnson-partygate-Shailesh-Vara
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 576


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:42:20 AM »
Another loudmouth MP talking absolute rubbish about Brexit to try and help Boris out!  There are some advntages tobeing out of the EU but Foreign policy and NATO were never tied up with EU, the Poles and others i EU are doing just as much if not more to back Ukraine.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 287


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:56:38 AM »
Obviously you've thoroughly read and checked that article, from a Publication of high repute, whose editorship would never fail to spot and correct basic stupidity and nonsense like, "Mr Putin is poised to order an invasion of Russia"!

Oh, hold on!
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 576


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:08:45 PM »
To be fair I think the  monkey is a give away that HS is on a wind up
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 742


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:27:12 PM »
I was only having a mess on  - square lad - :like: hence the laugh and the headline giving me a chuckle.

I generally scan papers rather than delve right into them too much especially the express.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 287


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:38:06 PM »
I think " publication of high repute" kind of indicates where I'm coming from!

Still, whose going to tell the people of Russia they can sleep safely in their beds tonight?
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 439

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:11:06 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 12:38:06 PM
I think " publication of high repute" kind of indicates where I'm coming from!

Still, whose going to tell the people of Russia they can sleep safely in their beds tonight?

It's usually the Mayor of Berwick who puts Ivan at ease.
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 