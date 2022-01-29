Welcome,
January 29, 2022, 01:43:45 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Thats why we left! Brexit Britain stands up to Putin
Author
Topic: Thats why we left! Brexit Britain stands up to Putin (Read 132 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 742
Thats why we left! Brexit Britain stands up to Putin
«
on:
Today
at 08:08:39 AM »
UK leads world free of EU shackles
You can't beat a Saturday morning headline.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1557531/brexit-news-britain-ukraine-putin-russia-boris-johnson-partygate-Shailesh-Vara
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 575
Re: Thats why we left! Brexit Britain stands up to Putin
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:42:20 AM »
Another loudmouth MP talking absolute rubbish about Brexit to try and help Boris out! There are some advntages tobeing out of the EU but Foreign policy and NATO were never tied up with EU, the Poles and others i EU are doing just as much if not more to back Ukraine.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 287
Re: Thats why we left! Brexit Britain stands up to Putin
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:56:38 AM »
Obviously you've thoroughly read and checked that article, from a Publication of high repute, whose editorship would never fail to spot and correct basic stupidity and nonsense like, "Mr Putin is poised to order an invasion of Russia"!
Oh, hold on!
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 575
Re: Thats why we left! Brexit Britain stands up to Putin
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:08:45 PM »
To be fair I think the
is a give away that HS is on a wind up
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 742
Re: Thats why we left! Brexit Britain stands up to Putin
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:27:12 PM »
I was only having a mess on - square lad -
hence the laugh and the headline giving me a chuckle.
I generally scan papers rather than delve right into them too much especially the express.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 287
Re: Thats why we left! Brexit Britain stands up to Putin
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:38:06 PM »
I think " publication of high repute" kind of indicates where I'm coming from!
Still, whose going to tell the people of Russia they can sleep safely in their beds tonight?
Logged
Loading...