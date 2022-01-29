Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 29, 2022
Author Topic: Thats why we left! Brexit Britain stands up to Putin  (Read 75 times)
« on: Today at 08:08:39 AM »
UK leads world free of EU shackles


You can't beat a Saturday morning headline.


https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1557531/brexit-news-britain-ukraine-putin-russia-boris-johnson-partygate-Shailesh-Vara
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:42:20 AM »
Another loudmouth MP talking absolute rubbish about Brexit to try and help Boris out!  There are some advntages tobeing out of the EU but Foreign policy and NATO were never tied up with EU, the Poles and others i EU are doing just as much if not more to back Ukraine.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:56:38 AM »
Obviously you've thoroughly read and checked that article, from a Publication of high repute, whose editorship would never fail to spot and correct basic stupidity and nonsense like, "Mr Putin is poised to order an invasion of Russia"!

Oh, hold on!
