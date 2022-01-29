Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 29, 2022, 08:18:12 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Thats why we left! Brexit Britain stands up to Putin
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Thats why we left! Brexit Britain stands up to Putin (Read 3 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 4 736
Thats why we left! Brexit Britain stands up to Putin
«
on:
Today
at 08:08:39 AM »
UK leads world free of EU shackles
You can't beat a Saturday morning headline.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1557531/brexit-news-britain-ukraine-putin-russia-boris-johnson-partygate-Shailesh-Vara
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...