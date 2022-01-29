Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 29, 2022, 08:18:06 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Emma Raducanus stalker  (Read 15 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 736


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:54:00 AM »
I say this in an odd kind of way - You know you've made 'fame' when get your own stalker.

The worrying thing is the dangerous and, sick in the head most of them.


We would all want fame and the money that comes with it - you wouldn't want the weird stuff though.

19 year old and now having to watch her own back. You dare say if he's been caught 3 times stalking her - he will be back the sick bastard whatever sentence and, therapy he gets/offered rava


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10453675/Emma-Raducanu-tells-court-terror-stalker-visited-home-three-times.html
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 