Emma Raducanus stalker



The worrying thing is the dangerous and, sick in the head most of them.





We would all want fame and the money that comes with it - you wouldn't want the weird stuff though.



19 year old and now having to watch her own back. You dare say if he's been caught 3 times stalking her - he will be back the sick bastard whatever sentence and, therapy he gets/offered





