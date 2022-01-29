Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: F*** BRENTFORD Ivan Toney  (Read 66 times)
In Dubai slagging off his club probably in a piss-take manner, but not what you should be doing in your efforts to impress the birds in order to get your end away.

You would hope that's the reason and he hasn't all of a sudden got the idea he is bigger than Brentford as good as he might think he is.

You don't say things like that about the club or person that pays your wages the fucking idiot. Even if you do hate them- that's footballers for you monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17477389/ivan-toney-brentford-video-x-rated/
Not the brightest is he, birds were no doubt queuing up toget their hands on his wedge. Read one of the secret footballer books a few years ago on holiday and if that's anything to go by many of them really are thick.
