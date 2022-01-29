headset

Posts: 4 739 F*** BRENTFORD Ivan Toney « on: Today at 06:53:08 AM »



You would hope that's the reason and he hasn't all of a sudden got the idea he is bigger than Brentford as good as he might think he is.



You don't say things like that about the club or person that pays your wages the fucking idiot. Even if you do hate them- that's footballers for you





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17477389/ivan-toney-brentford-video-x-rated/ In Dubai slagging off his club probably in a piss-take manner, but not what you should be doing in your efforts to impress the birds in order to get your end away.