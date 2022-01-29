headset

Frank Lampard to be offered the Everton Job



Have the owners been swayed by the supporters?



Not right or wrong in my eyes although the club owner should always carry the final call in employing a new manager after all it's him that sacks him.



It does in a funny kind of way buy the owner some time from supporters if he gives them what they want manager-wise if things continue to go pear-shaped at Everton results-wise under Frank - it doesn't, however, help his football club though if that happens.



The state of Everton I would say a British manager or a manager who knows the English game would be my choice on this occasion be it frank, Rooney or Big Dunc. Of course, Rooney has pulled his name from the hat.





