|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rutters
|
The effectiveness of vaccines is hardly a matter of opinion. Even if it was, I think I'd more likely pay attention to said opinions of two polio survivors!
I think you're correct however that's just our opinion.
His opinions are also valid and I support his right to say them. But then I'm not a bigot
Joe Rogan:
I think you should get vaccinated if youre vulnerable
It would be better to get the virus and recover and have amazing immunity. You know what I think you should do? I think you should get vaccinated and then get sick."
Im not an anti-vax person. I just said, I dont think that if youre a young, healthy person, you need it.
Nothing too contentious.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Squarewheelbike
|
Remind me, which Med School (as they say) did Rogan graduate from?
Are you saying that Neil Young and Joni Mitchell both graduated from to Med School?
Of course not, Young said, "private companies have the right to choose what they profit from, just as I can choose not to have my music support a platform that disseminates harmful information. I am happy and proud to stand in solidarity with the front line care workers who risk their lives everyday to help others".
Joni stated, " I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.
Also in an open letter to Spotify hundreds of scientists and medical experts stated that Rogan has, "repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine" and had "spread a number of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories".
So I'm with Neil and Joni in support of the Medical community and the work they do. Apparently this makes me a bigot! Who knew?
If you want to take Rogan's advice, then go ahead and dip your bread! Maybe you could follow the example Laurence Fox, with a bold t-shirt stating you don't need a vaccine because you've got an immune system! Until you get COVID of course then talk about going to Mexico to get cured with worming tablets!
|
|
|
« Last Edit: January 30, 2022, 09:13:27 PM by Squarewheelbike »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|