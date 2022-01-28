Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify  (Read 417 times)
Winston
« on: January 28, 2022, 04:18:16 PM »
Neil has asked his music is withdrawn from Spotify due to covid misinformation being spread by podcaster Joe Rogan

Zuma, Harvest, On The Beach, After the Goldrush are some of my favourite Young albums and now I have to dig out the CDs and Records if I want to listen to him
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #1 on: January 28, 2022, 06:19:43 PM »
Neil Young is being pathetic.

Winston
« Reply #2 on: January 28, 2022, 09:39:23 PM »
Neil Young and some Jawas enjoying themselves  :pd:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=04SyevARRcc
Winston
« Reply #3 on: January 29, 2022, 11:21:55 AM »
Joni Mitchell now wants her music removed

I do like Blue
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: January 29, 2022, 12:04:07 PM »
I only realised last year that Im paying for the trio of Apple Music, Spotify and the Amazon music thing.

Im leaning towards Amazon Music Unlimited as I like their interface .
Tory Cunt
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:00:51 AM »
Who the fuck would listen to his dire shite anyway .

Ive just asked Alexa to play Neil young greatest hits and she said  you fucking sure ? 
Rutters
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:54:09 AM »
The absolute arrogance of these people trying to dictate to the rest of us what we should hear or not.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:43:44 PM »
I don't see how it's arrogance, they don't want their product associated with wanton misinformation that could lead directly to people's deaths!
Rutters
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:58:10 PM »
They're withdrawing their product because they don't want different opinions to be heard.

That's not only arrogance, it's also bigotry.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:25:57 PM »
The effectiveness of vaccines is hardly a matter of opinion. Even if it was, I think I'd more likely pay attention to said opinions of two polio survivors!
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:32:56 PM »
The bike = useful idiot

just popped in to see how things were going and it looks like COB has been taken over by Borome posters. enjoy your wankfest..last visit for me
Chunts
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:51:41 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Yesterday at 05:32:56 PM
The bike = useful idiot

just popped in to see how things were going and it looks like COB has been taken over by Borome posters. enjoy your wankfest..last visit for me

Well announced  :like:
Rutters
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:56:14 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 03:25:57 PM
The effectiveness of vaccines is hardly a matter of opinion. Even if it was, I think I'd more likely pay attention to said opinions of two polio survivors!

I think you're correct however that's just our opinion.

His opinions are also valid and I support his right to say them. But then I'm not a bigot

Joe Rogan:

I think you should get vaccinated if youre vulnerable

It would be better to get the virus and recover and have amazing immunity. You know what I think you should do? I think you should get vaccinated and then get sick."

Im not an anti-vax person. I just said, I dont think that if youre a young, healthy person, you need it.

Nothing too contentious.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:23:25 PM »
Remind me, which Med School (as they say) did Rogan graduate from?
Snoozy
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:36:12 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:23:25 PM
Remind me, which Med School (as they say) did Rogan graduate from?

The same one as Bill Gates
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:40:34 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 06:36:12 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:23:25 PM
Remind me, which Med School (as they say) did Rogan graduate from?

The same one as Bill Gates

Pre or post Boro?
Rutters
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:51:26 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:23:25 PM
Remind me, which Med School (as they say) did Rogan graduate from?

Are you saying that Neil Young and Joni Mitchell both graduated from to Med School?
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:53:25 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 06:51:26 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:23:25 PM
Remind me, which Med School (as they say) did Rogan graduate from?

Are you saying that Neil Young and Joni Mitchell both graduated from to Med School?


Of course not, Young said, "private companies have the right to choose what they profit from, just as I can choose not to have my music support a platform that disseminates harmful information. I am happy and proud to stand in solidarity with the front line care workers who risk their lives everyday to help others".

Joni stated, " I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.

Also in an open letter to Spotify hundreds of scientists and medical experts stated that Rogan has, "repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine" and had "spread a number of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories".

So I'm with Neil and Joni in support of the Medical community and the work they do. Apparently this makes me a bigot! Who knew?

If you want to take Rogan's advice, then go ahead and dip your bread! Maybe you could follow the example Laurence Fox, with a bold t-shirt stating you don't need a vaccine because you've got an immune system! Until you get COVID of course then talk about going to Mexico to get cured with worming tablets!
Rutters
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:32:32 PM »
I'm triple jabbed myself but I'm with people being allowed to hold different opinions to myself because I understand that intolerance to the views of others is the very definition of bigotry.

... bit like fmttm
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:53:04 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 09:32:32 PM
I understand that intolerance to the views of others is the very definition of bigotry.

So, if I don't tolerate the views of say, Yaxley-Lennon, Nick Griffin, Marine Le Penn, Eugene Terre'Blanche etc, then I'm a bigot?
Rutters
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:58:28 PM »
Of course.

Def
noun, plural big·ot·ries.
stubborn and complete intolerance of any creed, belief, or *opinion* that differs from one's own.

I don't agree with Ash Sarkar, Owen Jones, AOC, McDonnell et al but I want to hear them because if I don't hear what they have to say how will I know if I diasagree or not?
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:09:27 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 10:58:28 PM
Of course.

Def
noun, plural big·ot·ries.
stubborn and complete intolerance of any creed, belief, or *opinion* that differs from one's own.

I don't agree with Ash Sarkar, Owen Jones, AOC, McDonnell et al but I want to hear them because if I don't hear what they have to say how will I know if I diasagree or not?

Who says I don't want to hear them?
Rutters
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:39:06 PM »
Well if you won't tolerate them how can you hear them?
