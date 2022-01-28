Winston

Posts: 731 Neil Young songs removed from Spotify « on: January 28, 2022, 04:18:16 PM » Neil has asked his music is withdrawn from Spotify due to covid misinformation being spread by podcaster Joe Rogan



Zuma, Harvest, On The Beach, After the Goldrush are some of my favourite Young albums and now I have to dig out the CDs and Records if I want to listen to him

Posts: 10 819Superstar Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:00:51 AM » Who the fuck would listen to his dire shite anyway .



Ive just asked Alexa to play Neil young greatest hits and she said  you fucking sure ?

Posts: 7 299 Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:25:57 PM » The effectiveness of vaccines is hardly a matter of opinion. Even if it was, I think I'd more likely pay attention to said opinions of two polio survivors!

Chubby ChaserPosts: 1 688 Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify « Reply #10 on: Today at 05:32:56 PM » The bike = useful idiot



just popped in to see how things were going and it looks like COB has been taken over by Borome posters. enjoy your wankfest..last visit for me

Posts: 550 Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify « Reply #12 on: Today at 05:56:14 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:25:57 PM The effectiveness of vaccines is hardly a matter of opinion. Even if it was, I think I'd more likely pay attention to said opinions of two polio survivors!



I think you're correct however that's just our opinion.



His opinions are also valid and I support his right to say them. But then I'm not a bigot



I think you should get vaccinated if youre vulnerable



It would be better to get the virus and recover and have amazing immunity. You know what I think you should do? I think you should get vaccinated and then get sick."



Im not an anti-vax person. I just said, I dont think that if youre a young, healthy person, you need it.



Nothing too contentious.



Posts: 7 299 Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify « Reply #17 on: Today at 08:53:25 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 06:51:26 PM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:23:25 PM Remind me, which Med School (as they say) did Rogan graduate from?

Are you saying that Neil Young and Joni Mitchell both graduated from to Med School?



Are you saying that Neil Young and Joni Mitchell both graduated from to Med School?



Are you saying that Neil Young and Joni Mitchell both graduated from to Med School?

Of course not, Young said, "private companies have the right to choose what they profit from, just as I can choose not to have my music support a platform that disseminates harmful information. I am happy and proud to stand in solidarity with the front line care workers who risk their lives everyday to help others".



Joni stated, " I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.



Also in an open letter to Spotify hundreds of scientists and medical experts stated that Rogan has, "repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine" and had "spread a number of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories".



So I'm with Neil and Joni in support of the Medical community and the work they do. Apparently this makes me a bigot! Who knew?



Of course not, Young said, "private companies have the right to choose what they profit from, just as I can choose not to have my music support a platform that disseminates harmful information. I am happy and proud to stand in solidarity with the front line care workers who risk their lives everyday to help others".

Joni stated, " I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.

Also in an open letter to Spotify hundreds of scientists and medical experts stated that Rogan has, "repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine" and had "spread a number of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories".

So I'm with Neil and Joni in support of the Medical community and the work they do. Apparently this makes me a bigot! Who knew?

If you want to take Rogan's advice, then go ahead and dip your bread! Maybe you could follow the example Laurence Fox, with a bold t-shirt stating you don't need a vaccine because you've got an immune system! Until you get COVID of course then talk about going to Mexico to get cured with worming tablets!

Posts: 550 Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify « Reply #18 on: Today at 09:32:32 PM » I'm triple jabbed myself but I'm with people being allowed to hold different opinions to myself because I understand that intolerance to the views of others is the very definition of bigotry.



... bit like fmttm