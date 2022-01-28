Neil has asked his music is withdrawn from Spotify due to covid misinformation being spread by podcaster Joe Rogan Zuma, Harvest, On The Beach, After the Goldrush are some of my favourite Young albums and now I have to dig out the CDs and Records if I want to listen to him

I only realised last year that Im paying for the trio of Apple Music, Spotify and the Amazon music thing. Im leaning towards Amazon Music Unlimited as I like their interface .

Who the fuck would listen to his dire shite anyway . Ive just asked Alexa to play Neil young greatest hits and she said  you fucking sure ? 

The absolute arrogance of these people trying to dictate to the rest of us what we should hear or not.

I don't see how it's arrogance, they don't want their product associated with wanton misinformation that could lead directly to people's deaths!

They're withdrawing their product because they don't want different opinions to be heard. That's not only arrogance, it's also bigotry.

The effectiveness of vaccines is hardly a matter of opinion. Even if it was, I think I'd more likely pay attention to said opinions of two polio survivors!

The bike = useful idiot just popped in to see how things were going and it looks like COB has been taken over by Borome posters. enjoy your wankfest..last visit for me

