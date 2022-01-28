Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify  (Read 350 times)
Winston
« on: January 28, 2022, 04:18:16 PM »
Neil has asked his music is withdrawn from Spotify due to covid misinformation being spread by podcaster Joe Rogan

Zuma, Harvest, On The Beach, After the Goldrush are some of my favourite Young albums and now I have to dig out the CDs and Records if I want to listen to him
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #1 on: January 28, 2022, 06:19:43 PM »
Neil Young is being pathetic.

Winston
« Reply #2 on: January 28, 2022, 09:39:23 PM »
Neil Young and some Jawas enjoying themselves  :pd:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=04SyevARRcc
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:21:55 AM »
Joni Mitchell now wants her music removed

I do like Blue
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:04:07 PM »
I only realised last year that Im paying for the trio of Apple Music, Spotify and the Amazon music thing.

Im leaning towards Amazon Music Unlimited as I like their interface .
Tory Cunt
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:00:51 AM »
Who the fuck would listen to his dire shite anyway .

Ive just asked Alexa to play Neil young greatest hits and she said  you fucking sure ? 
Rutters
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:54:09 AM »
The absolute arrogance of these people trying to dictate to the rest of us what we should hear or not.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:43:44 PM »
I don't see how it's arrogance, they don't want their product associated with wanton misinformation that could lead directly to people's deaths!
Rutters
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:58:10 PM »
They're withdrawing their product because they don't want different opinions to be heard.

That's not only arrogance, it's also bigotry.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:25:57 PM »
The effectiveness of vaccines is hardly a matter of opinion. Even if it was, I think I'd more likely pay attention to said opinions of two polio survivors!
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:32:56 PM »
The bike = useful idiot

just popped in to see how things were going and it looks like COB has been taken over by Borome posters. enjoy your wankfest..last visit for me
Chunts
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:51:41 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 05:32:56 PM
The bike = useful idiot

just popped in to see how things were going and it looks like COB has been taken over by Borome posters. enjoy your wankfest..last visit for me

Well announced  :like:
Rutters
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:56:14 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:25:57 PM
The effectiveness of vaccines is hardly a matter of opinion. Even if it was, I think I'd more likely pay attention to said opinions of two polio survivors!

I think you're correct however that's just our opinion.

His opinions are also valid and I support his right to say them. But then I'm not a bigot

Joe Rogan:

I think you should get vaccinated if youre vulnerable

It would be better to get the virus and recover and have amazing immunity. You know what I think you should do? I think you should get vaccinated and then get sick."

Im not an anti-vax person. I just said, I dont think that if youre a young, healthy person, you need it.

Nothing too contentious.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:23:25 PM »
Remind me, which Med School (as they say) did Rogan graduate from?
Snoozy
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:36:12 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:23:25 PM
Remind me, which Med School (as they say) did Rogan graduate from?

The same one as Bill Gates
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:40:34 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 06:36:12 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:23:25 PM
Remind me, which Med School (as they say) did Rogan graduate from?

The same one as Bill Gates

Pre or post Boro?
Rutters
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:51:26 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:23:25 PM
Remind me, which Med School (as they say) did Rogan graduate from?

Are you saying that Neil Young and Joni Mitchell both graduated from to Med School?
