January 30, 2022, 04:15:57 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Topic: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify (Read 270 times)
Winston
Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
January 28, 2022, 04:18:16 PM
Neil has asked his music is withdrawn from Spotify due to covid misinformation being spread by podcaster Joe Rogan
Zuma, Harvest, On The Beach, After the Goldrush are some of my favourite Young albums and now I have to dig out the CDs and Records if I want to listen to him
calamity
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
January 28, 2022, 06:19:43 PM
Neil Young is being pathetic.
Winston
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
January 28, 2022, 09:39:23 PM
Neil Young and some Jawas enjoying themselves
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=04SyevARRcc
Winston
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Yesterday
at 11:21:55 AM »
Joni Mitchell now wants her music removed
I do like Blue
Ben G
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:04:07 PM
I only realised last year that Im paying for the trio of Apple Music, Spotify and the Amazon music thing.
Im leaning towards Amazon Music Unlimited as I like their interface .
Tory Cunt
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Today
Today at 07:00:51 AM
Who the fuck would listen to his dire shite anyway .
Ive just asked Alexa to play Neil young greatest hits and she said you fucking sure ?
Rutters
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Today
Today at 10:54:09 AM
The absolute arrogance of these people trying to dictate to the rest of us what we should hear or not.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Today
Today at 01:43:44 PM
I don't see how it's arrogance, they don't want their product associated with wanton misinformation that could lead directly to people's deaths!
Rutters
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Today
Today at 01:58:10 PM
They're withdrawing their product because they don't want different opinions to be heard.
That's not only arrogance, it's also bigotry.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Today
Today at 03:25:57 PM
The effectiveness of vaccines is hardly a matter of opinion. Even if it was, I think I'd more likely pay attention to said opinions of two polio survivors!
