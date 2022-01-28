Winston

Neil Young songs removed from Spotify « on: January 28, 2022, 04:18:16 PM » Neil has asked his music is withdrawn from Spotify due to covid misinformation being spread by podcaster Joe Rogan



Zuma, Harvest, On The Beach, After the Goldrush are some of my favourite Young albums and now I have to dig out the CDs and Records if I want to listen to him