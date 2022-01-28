Welcome,
January 30, 2022, 11:50:35 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Author
Topic: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Winston
Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
«
on:
January 28, 2022, 04:18:16 PM »
Neil has asked his music is withdrawn from Spotify due to covid misinformation being spread by podcaster Joe Rogan
Zuma, Harvest, On The Beach, After the Goldrush are some of my favourite Young albums and now I have to dig out the CDs and Records if I want to listen to him
calamity
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
«
Reply #1 on:
January 28, 2022, 06:19:43 PM »
Neil Young is being pathetic.
Winston
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
«
Reply #2 on:
January 28, 2022, 09:39:23 PM »
Neil Young and some Jawas enjoying themselves
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=04SyevARRcc
Winston
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:55 AM »
Joni Mitchell now wants her music removed
I do like Blue
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 12:04:07 PM »
I only realised last year that Im paying for the trio of Apple Music, Spotify and the Amazon music thing.
Im leaning towards Amazon Music Unlimited as I like their interface .
Tory Cunt
Minge
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:00:51 AM »
Who the fuck would listen to his dire shite anyway .
Ive just asked Alexa to play Neil young greatest hits and she said you fucking sure ?
Rutters
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:54:09 AM »
The absolute arrogance of these people trying to dictate to the rest of us what we should hear or not.
