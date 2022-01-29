Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 29, 2022, 11:59:40 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify  (Read 136 times)
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 730


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:18:16 PM »
Neil has asked his music is withdrawn from Spotify due to covid misinformation being spread by podcaster Joe Rogan

Zuma, Harvest, On The Beach, After the Goldrush are some of my favourite Young albums and now I have to dig out the CDs and Records if I want to listen to him
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:36:42 PM by Winston » Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 463

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:19:43 PM »
Neil Young is being pathetic.

Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 730


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:39:23 PM »
Neil Young and some Jawas enjoying themselves  :pd:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=04SyevARRcc
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 730


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:21:55 AM »
Joni Mitchell now wants her music removed

I do like Blue
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 