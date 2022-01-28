Welcome,
January 28, 2022, 11:31:40 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Author
Topic: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Winston
Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Today
at 04:18:16 PM »
Neil has asked his music is withdrawn from Spotify due to covid misinformation being spread by podcaster Joe Rogan
Zuma, Harvest, On The Beach, After the Goldrush are some of my favourite Young albums and now I have to dig out the CDs and Records if I want to listen to him
Today
at 04:36:42 PM by Winston
calamity
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Today
at 06:19:43 PM »
Neil Young is being pathetic.
Winston
Re: Neil Young songs removed from Spotify
Today
at 09:39:23 PM »
Neil Young and some Jawas enjoying themselves
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=04SyevARRcc
