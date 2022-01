Winston

Neil Young songs removed from Spotify « on: Today at 04:18:16 PM » Neil has asked his music is withdrawn from Spotify due to ‘covid misinformation’ being spread by podcaster Joe Rogan



Zuma, Harvest, On The Beach, After the Goldrush are some of my favourite Young albums and now I have to dig out the CDs and Records if I want to listen to him