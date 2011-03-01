Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Pre planned obvioustacticsRus  (Read 149 times)
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/met-police-asked-sue-gray-to-remove-details-from-partygate-report-309786/?fbclid=IwAR0vPWggEThcb_TTtVFwEiFwDGjmYZ3QKNEaX6tpXSU0NPyeEB8bvBP3hZg

If anyone can continue to support this party, well, what can I say? They're taking the piss, right in your face
The met police party ?
Why do you have a problem with the Met not wanting to prejudice future investigations?
My thoughts entirely.

Bob is smart enough not to be blinded by pure anti Tory
 souey

Takin piss. You must enjoy it.
Im more concerned with an impending Russian invasion of Ukrainian.


I suspect most of NATO are too.
Tory Cunt
Dont worry Ben; if theres an invasion in the Ukraine -  Boris will ensue all cats and dogs are air-lifted to safety

 :ukfist:
Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:01:36 PM
Dont worry Ben; if theres an invasion in the Ukraine -  Boris will ensue all cats and dogs are air-lifted to safety

 :ukfist:

If he gets his leg over out of it!
