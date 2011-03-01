Welcome,
January 28, 2022, 05:52:01 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Pre planned obvioustacticsRus
Author
Topic: Pre planned obvioustacticsRus (Read 102 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 408
Pre planned obvioustacticsRus
Today
at 12:10:38 PM
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/met-police-asked-sue-gray-to-remove-details-from-partygate-report-309786/?fbclid=IwAR0vPWggEThcb_TTtVFwEiFwDGjmYZ3QKNEaX6tpXSU0NPyeEB8bvBP3hZg
If anyone can continue to support this party, well, what can I say? They're taking the piss, right in your face
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 792
Re: Pre planned obvioustacticsRus
Today
at 12:34:01 PM
The met police party ?
Tory Cunt
Rutters
Posts: 543
Re: Pre planned obvioustacticsRus
Today
at 01:11:39 PM
Why do you have a problem with the Met not wanting to prejudice future investigations?
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 792
Re: Pre planned obvioustacticsRus
Today
at 01:40:41 PM
My thoughts entirely.
Bob is smart enough not to be blinded by pure anti Tory
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 408
Re: Pre planned obvioustacticsRus
Today
at 01:57:20 PM
Takin piss. You must enjoy it.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 792
Re: Pre planned obvioustacticsRus
Today
at 03:00:23 PM
Im more concerned with an impending Russian invasion of Ukrainian.
I suspect most of NATO are too.
