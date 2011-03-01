Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 408







Posts: 17 408 Pre planned obvioustacticsRus « on: Today at 12:10:38 PM » https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/met-police-asked-sue-gray-to-remove-details-from-partygate-report-309786/?fbclid=IwAR0vPWggEThcb_TTtVFwEiFwDGjmYZ3QKNEaX6tpXSU0NPyeEB8bvBP3hZg



If anyone can continue to support this party, well, what can I say? They're taking the piss, right in your face



If anyone can continue to support this party, well, what can I say? They're taking the piss, right in your face Logged