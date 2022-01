Bernie

Bernie
I must be a snob
Today at 10:03:25 AM



'If your entire house is grey, you have a French bull dog, lust after Pandora charms and name your kids Mason-Riley, Jaxon-Leigh and Indie-Rose, you are common as muck'



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10440193/Man-sparks-discussion-snobby-opinions-blasting-parents-wear-pyjamas-outside-house.html Agree with every single one of these Logged