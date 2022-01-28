Welcome,
January 28, 2022, 10:41:16 AM
Beware Second hand Electric / Hybrid cars
Author
Topic: Beware Second hand Electric / Hybrid cars (Read 27 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 425
Beware Second hand Electric / Hybrid cars
«
on:
Today
at 09:40:01 AM »
Can someone put this up over the read for Smallbrain to see
https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/leicester-news/mercedes-owner-horrified-new-battery-6545540?fbclid=IwAR1jfVwaVrUr0M6PZrbRFeuYjagYgyuEEgOCCRLIEUZHVBrYR3UW66zUMoA
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 722
Re: Beware Second hand Electric / Hybrid cars
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:40:26 AM »
Scrap it
Logged
