January 28, 2022, 10:41:10 AM
Djokovic
Author
Topic: Djokovic (Read 31 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 404
Djokovic
Today
at 08:06:02 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/59999541
Wonder how far up the system this fraud goes. Very interesting and it sure seems this anti vavxer is a cheat, as those Aussie newscasters thought.
Billy Balfour
Posts: 5 112
Re: Djokovic
Today
at 08:31:10 AM
Read about the numbers at the time.
Surprised the ozzies never looked into it at the time and used it as a reason.
