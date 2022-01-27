Welcome,
January 29, 2022, 04:14:16 AM
RIP Andy Boyle
Topic: RIP Andy Boyle (Read 259 times)
Itchy_ring
RIP Andy Boyle
January 27, 2022, 11:23:03 PM »
Just seen this on FB and over on RR, very sad news. Probably won't mean much to many on here but for those who every met him at the match or for that matter anywhere, he will never be forgotten
Atomic Dog
Re: RIP Andy Boyle
Yesterday
at 12:08:31 AM »
Sad news,
RIP Andy
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: RIP Andy Boyle
Yesterday
at 01:55:06 PM »
Think plenty knew him. Good GH lad. RIP.
Snoozy
Re: RIP Andy Boyle
Today
at 02:04:37 AM »
Sad news. A Boro legend
