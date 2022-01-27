MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 622







Posts: 4 622 Headsets Headlines - a suggestion « on: January 27, 2022, 08:18:10 PM »



27 01 2022 Headsets headlines - the sun

27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Mail

27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Express



No offense, you are cute and everything, but it would keep the place a bit neater. Fuck me you have to scroll through some shite now to find proper threads. Its nice and all that you make the effort to start threads but it does make the place look untidy. What about you create a post a day from each newspaper and then have 3 or 4 links to the stories in the same post? So tomorrow i could wake up to:-27 01 2022 Headsets headlines - the sun27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Mail27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The ExpressNo offense, you are cute and everything, but it would keep the place a bit neater. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 3 569





Posts: 3 569 Re: Headsets Headlines - a suggestion « Reply #2 on: January 27, 2022, 09:20:54 PM »



Wouldn't work for me each paper on a single thread, keep it up I say, your efforts got a fairly positive mention over RR today I enjoy looking in on a moring to get the summary from various papersWouldn't work for me each paper on a single thread, keep it up I say, your efforts got a fairly positive mention over RR today Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 10 306



Bausor OUT!!!





Posts: 10 306Bausor OUT!!! Re: Headsets Headlines - a suggestion « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:38:33 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on January 27, 2022, 08:18:10 PM



27 01 2022 Headsets headlines - the sun

27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Mail

27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Express



No offense, you are cute and everything, but it would keep the place a bit neater.

Fuck me you have to scroll through some shite now to find proper threads. Its nice and all that you make the effort to start threads but it does make the place look untidy. What about you create a post a day from each newspaper and then have 3 or 4 links to the stories in the same post? So tomorrow i could wake up to:-27 01 2022 Headsets headlines - the sun27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Mail27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The ExpressNo offense, you are cute and everything, but it would keep the place a bit neater.

So why don't you put some up of your own if Headset's aren't to your taste?



I dunno, maybe you could sift through The Guardian, The Mirror, The Independent (I) even that silly comic the Daily Star. Though I suspect you'll be restricted to about three topics: Boris, Boris or Boris.



Crack on. So why don't you put some up of your own if Headset's aren't to your taste?I dunno, maybe you could sift through The Guardian, The Mirror, The Independent (I) even that silly comic the Daily Star. Though I suspect you'll be restricted to about three topics: Boris, Boris or Boris.Crack on. Logged https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 622







Posts: 4 622 Re: Headsets Headlines - a suggestion « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:42:03 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 09:38:33 AM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on January 27, 2022, 08:18:10 PM



27 01 2022 Headsets headlines - the sun

27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Mail

27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Express



No offense, you are cute and everything, but it would keep the place a bit neater.

Fuck me you have to scroll through some shite now to find proper threads. Its nice and all that you make the effort to start threads but it does make the place look untidy. What about you create a post a day from each newspaper and then have 3 or 4 links to the stories in the same post? So tomorrow i could wake up to:-27 01 2022 Headsets headlines - the sun27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Mail27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The ExpressNo offense, you are cute and everything, but it would keep the place a bit neater.

So why don't you put some up of your own if Headset's aren't to your taste?



I dunno, maybe you could sift through The Guardian, The Mirror, The Independent (I) even that silly comic the Daily Star. Though I suspect you'll be restricted to about three topics: Boris, Boris or Boris.



Crack on.

So why don't you put some up of your own if Headset's aren't to your taste?I dunno, maybe you could sift through The Guardian, The Mirror, The Independent (I) even that silly comic the Daily Star. Though I suspect you'll be restricted to about three topics: Boris, Boris or Boris.Crack on.

Yeah , cos im always banging on about Boris and starting posts about him you moan about him more than me!



My point was about just reposting countless headlines verbatim from newspapers, no matter which newspapers they are. Its like the board has been spammed some days. Anyway, you keep living in your own little world where everyone is a lefty, and the BBC are attacking everything you hold dear. Yeah , cos im always banging on about Boris and starting posts about himyou moan about him more than me!My point was about just reposting countless headlines verbatim from newspapers, no matter which newspapers they are. Its like the board has been spammed some days. Anyway, you keep living in your own little world where everyone is a lefty, and the BBC are attacking everything you hold dear. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 543





Posts: 543 Re: Headsets Headlines - a suggestion « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:10:43 PM » Headset should be encouraged to post whatever he likes, as should anyone else.



If you disagree with his opinions just tell us why and try to justify your views.



That's what forums are for. Logged