January 29, 2022, 06:20:26 AM
Author Topic: Headsets Headlines - a suggestion  (Read 186 times)
MF(c) DOOM
« on: January 27, 2022, 08:18:10 PM »
Fuck me you have to scroll through some shite now to find proper threads. Its nice and all that you make the effort to start threads but it does make the place look untidy. What about you create a post a day from each newspaper and then have 3 or 4 links to the stories in the same post? So tomorrow i could wake up to:-

27 01 2022 Headsets headlines - the sun
27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Mail
27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Express

No offense, you are cute and everything,  but it would keep the place a bit neater.   :mido:
Logged
Winston
« Reply #1 on: January 27, 2022, 08:22:16 PM »
Hes not a patch on Huw Edwards  mcl
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: January 27, 2022, 09:20:54 PM »
I enjoy looking in on a moring to get the summary from various papers   

Wouldn't work for me each paper on a single thread, keep it up I say, your efforts got a fairly positive mention over RR today  :like:
Logged
kippers
« Reply #3 on: January 27, 2022, 09:38:04 PM »
Like headsets posts. Board is dead without them.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:46:56 AM »
Actually,  now I've woken up to no Headsets Headlines at all, i'm missing them. Crack on Headline, i was just being a grumpy bugger.
Logged
Bud Wiser
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:38:33 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on January 27, 2022, 08:18:10 PM
Fuck me you have to scroll through some shite now to find proper threads. Its nice and all that you make the effort to start threads but it does make the place look untidy. What about you create a post a day from each newspaper and then have 3 or 4 links to the stories in the same post? So tomorrow i could wake up to:-

27 01 2022 Headsets headlines - the sun
27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Mail
27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Express

No offense, you are cute and everything,  but it would keep the place a bit neater.   :mido:

So why don't you put some up of your own if Headset's aren't to your taste?

I dunno, maybe you could sift through The Guardian, The Mirror, The Independent (I) even that silly comic the Daily Star. Though I suspect you'll be restricted to about three topics: Boris, Boris or Boris.

Crack on.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:42:03 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 09:38:33 AM
So why don't you put some up of your own if Headset's aren't to your taste?

I dunno, maybe you could sift through The Guardian, The Mirror, The Independent (I) even that silly comic the Daily Star. Though I suspect you'll be restricted to about three topics: Boris, Boris or Boris.

Crack on.

Yeah , cos im always banging on about Boris and starting posts about him  souey you moan about him more than me!

My point was about just reposting countless headlines verbatim from newspapers,  no matter which newspapers they are. Its like the board has been spammed some days. Anyway, you keep living in your own little world where everyone is a lefty, and the BBC are attacking everything you hold dear.
Logged
Rutters
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:10:43 PM »
Headset should be encouraged to post whatever he likes, as should  anyone else.

If you disagree with his opinions just tell us why and try to justify your views.

That's what forums are for.
Logged
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:14:17 AM »
I have a day off work for a trip to the dentist and come back to my own thread.

No disrespect doom but I would have continued anyhow - I don't offer anyone any harm in my posts.

I don't break any board rules which is the main rule that we all should follow.

And I say this with the greatest respect.  It's ben and, steve that calls the shots not me or you.

Plus it's not hard to ignore a thread started by any poster be it one or one hundred and twenty monkey
Logged
