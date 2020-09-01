Fuck me you have to scroll through some shite now to find proper threads. Its nice and all that you make the effort to start threads but it does make the place look untidy. What about you create a post a day from each newspaper and then have 3 or 4 links to the stories in the same post? So tomorrow i could wake up to:-27 01 2022 Headsets headlines - the sun27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Mail27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The ExpressNo offense, you are cute and everything, but it would keep the place a bit neater.

I enjoy looking in on a moring to get the summary from various papersWouldn't work for me each paper on a single thread, keep it up I say, your efforts got a fairly positive mention over RR today

Actually, now I've woken up to no Headsets Headlines at all, i'm missing them. Crack on Headline, i was just being a grumpy bugger.