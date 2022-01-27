Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 27, 2022, 09:03:38 PM
Author Topic: Headsets Headlines - a suggestion  (Read 22 times)
MF(c) DOOM
« on: Today at 08:18:10 PM »
Fuck me you have to scroll through some shite now to find proper threads. Its nice and all that you make the effort to start threads but it does make the place look untidy. What about you create a post a day from each newspaper and then have 3 or 4 links to the stories in the same post? So tomorrow i could wake up to:-

27 01 2022 Headsets headlines - the sun
27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Mail
27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Express

No offense, you are cute and everything,  but it would keep the place a bit neater.   :mido:
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:22:16 PM »
Hes not a patch on Huw Edwards  mcl
