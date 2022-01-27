MF(c) DOOM

Headsets Headlines - a suggestion
on: Today at 08:18:10 PM



27 01 2022 Headsets headlines - the sun

27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Mail

27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Express



No offense, you are cute and everything, but it would keep the place a bit neater. Fuck me you have to scroll through some shite now to find proper threads. Its nice and all that you make the effort to start threads but it does make the place look untidy. What about you create a post a day from each newspaper and then have 3 or 4 links to the stories in the same post? So tomorrow i could wake up to:-27 01 2022 Headsets headlines - the sun27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The Mail27 01 2022 headsets headlines - The ExpressNo offense, you are cute and everything, but it would keep the place a bit neater. Logged