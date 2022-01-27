|
headset
Interesting day and game.
The fact we are in a 3 game run of Blackburn, Coventry, and QPR in the league. Will tells us how good or bad we are.
You can't argue Wilder has turned us around and given supporters/ the club a breath of fresh air.
The fact we've won games in the last minute is exciting and a win is always a win for me.
That said it would be nice to put some games to bed early on showing we are a good team in that way.
If we are ready for the top 6 under Wilder you would think these next 2 games will give us some idea that we are.
3-0 Boro today.
headset
Sporar with Balogun could work with Watmore behind.
Yep, he has to get his front 2 from them 3.
I like Watmore, but I was impressed with Balogun when he came on he looks lively.
Its a tricky one for Wilder if we don't go up and he pisses off Watmore this season with no game time.
Watmore might well want to fuck off in the summer ...it's good to have decent options upfront but they get itchy feet frontmen/goalscores if they are not getting a game.
