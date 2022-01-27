Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 29, 2022
Boro - Coventry
Winston
January 27, 2022
Looking forward to this game.

I wonder if Wilder May tinker a bit with the team from the Blackburn line up. I wouldnt be surprised to see a different forward line up and maybe a start for Balogun?

McGree scores today for Australia so his debut is still to happen

 
MF(c) DOOM
Yesterday
They go above us if they win so we need to avoid that. I fancy he will play Balogun and he will notch.

Looking forward to seeing  Coventry again,  feels like yonks since they were at the Riverside. Always had a soft spot for them since boro lad Keith Houchen won them the FA cup.
Ben G
Mountain King
Yesterday
Budweiser now on draft in the stadium too!
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Yesterday
 The concourse bars will now offer Budweiser, Bud Light, Magners, Magners Dark Fruit, Theakston Best while Stella Artois, and Corona will also be available in the hospitality areas.
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Yesterday
6 nowt :mido:
Itchy_ring
Today
Feeling good about this one 3-1  :mido:
headset
Today
Interesting day and game.

The fact we are in a 3 game run of Blackburn, Coventry, and QPR in the league. Will tells us how good or bad we are.

You can't argue Wilder has turned us around and given supporters/ the club a breath of fresh air.

The fact we've won games in the last minute is exciting and a win is always a win for me.

That said it would be nice to put some games to bed early on showing we are a good team in that way.

If we are ready for the top 6 under Wilder you would think these next 2 games will give us some idea that we are.

3-0 Boro today. :mido:
Squarewheelbike
Today
Over riding memory for me is tons of abuse for Mick Quinn at Ayresome! Then the fecker scored!
Winston
Today
I wasnt expecting the wind this morning 

Ben G
Mountain King
Today
Second game in a week that Im left with a spare OAP ticket. My dad is isolating now after being ill on Monday too.

If better get a test done before I head out though.
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
Today
Big kick up the arse for a few  & a couple dropped .........reaction, a 2-0 win  :homer:
Ben G
Mountain King
Today
Same team as Monday 🤨

If we dont get three points 😡
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Today
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 07:53:43 AM
Over riding memory for me is tons of abuse for Mick Quinn at Ayresome! Then the fecker scored!

Prefer to remember the fat scouser getting dogs abuse last match of the season for KKs geordies when we stuffed them 4-1  :mido:
Gingerpig
Today
Would of changed at least 1 of the forwards myself .......
plazmuh
*****
Today


 :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
Today
Windy as fuck and Coventry should be ahead.

Connelly is utter dogshit
Winston
*****
Today
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 04:48:56 PM
Windy as fuck and Coventry should be ahead.

Connelly is utter dogshit


Felt like every time he got the ball the whole ground groaned 
Bud Wiser
Today
His goal apart, Sporar was no better. Which makes the decision to part with Ikpeazu even more bizarre.

I'm not suggesting he {Uche Ikpeazu) is any better than what we have but at least offers some physicality none of our other forwards possess.
Bill Buxton
Today
Boro are still nowhere near possessing a 20 goal a season striker. Still have until Monday to get a clinical striker in.
plazmuh
Today
https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-coventry-city/report/447681

 :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
Today
Sporar with Balogun could work with Watmore behind.
