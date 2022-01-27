Interesting day and game.
The fact we are in a 3 game run of Blackburn, Coventry, and QPR in the league. Will tells us how good or bad we are.
You can't argue Wilder has turned us around and given supporters/ the club a breath of fresh air.
The fact we've won games in the last minute is exciting and a win is always a win for me.
That said it would be nice to put some games to bed early on showing we are a good team in that way.
If we are ready for the top 6 under Wilder you would think these next 2 games will give us some idea that we are.
3-0 Boro today.