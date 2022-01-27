Winston

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Coventry ⚽️⚽️⚽️



I wonder if Wilder May tinker a bit with the team from the Blackburn line up. I wouldnt be surprised to see a different forward line up and maybe a start for Balogun?



McGree scores today for Australia so his debut is still to happen



MF(c) DOOM

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Coventry ⚽️⚽️⚽️
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:13:50 PM »
They go above us if they win so we need to avoid that. I fancy he will play Balogun and he will notch.



Looking forward to seeing Coventry again, feels like yonks since they were at the Riverside. Always had a soft spot for them since boro lad Keith Houchen won them the FA cup.

headset

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Coventry ⚽️⚽️⚽️
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:39:35 AM »



The fact we are in a 3 game run of Blackburn, Coventry, and QPR in the league. Will tells us how good or bad we are.



You can't argue Wilder has turned us around and given supporters/ the club a breath of fresh air.



The fact we've won games in the last minute is exciting and a win is always a win for me.



That said it would be nice to put some games to bed early on showing we are a good team in that way.



If we are ready for the top 6 under Wilder you would think these next 2 games will give us some idea that we are.



Squarewheelbike

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Coventry ⚽️⚽️⚽️
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:53:43 AM »
Over riding memory for me is tons of abuse for Mick Quinn at Ayresome! Then the fecker scored!

Ben G



Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Coventry ⚽️⚽️⚽️
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:02:02 PM »
Second game in a week that Im left with a spare OAP ticket. My dad is isolating now after being ill on Monday too.

If better get a test done before I head out though.



Gingerpig

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Coventry ⚽️⚽️⚽️
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:13:20 PM »
Big kick up the arse for a few & a couple dropped .........reaction, a 2-0 win