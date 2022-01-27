Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 29, 2022
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - Coventry ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
January 27, 2022, 05:33:03 PM
Looking forward to this game.

I wonder if Wilder May tinker a bit with the team from the Blackburn line up. I wouldnt be surprised to see a different forward line up and maybe a start for Balogun?

McGree scores today for Australia so his debut is still to happen

 
Last Edit: January 27, 2022, 05:37:35 PM by Winston
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:13:50 PM »
They go above us if they win so we need to avoid that. I fancy he will play Balogun and he will notch.

Looking forward to seeing  Coventry again,  feels like yonks since they were at the Riverside. Always had a soft spot for them since boro lad Keith Houchen won them the FA cup.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:51:13 PM »
Budweiser now on draft in the stadium too!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:52:21 PM »
 The concourse bars will now offer Budweiser, Bud Light, Magners, Magners Dark Fruit, Theakston Best while Stella Artois, and Corona will also be available in the hospitality areas.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:58:21 PM »
6 nowt :mido:
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:01:01 AM »
Feeling good about this one 3-1  :mido:
Logged
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:39:35 AM »
Interesting day and game.

The fact we are in a 3 game run of Blackburn, Coventry, and QPR in the league. Will tells us how good or bad we are.

You can't argue Wilder has turned us around and given supporters/ the club a breath of fresh air.

The fact we've won games in the last minute is exciting and a win is always a win for me.

That said it would be nice to put some games to bed early on showing we are a good team in that way.

If we are ready for the top 6 under Wilder you would think these next 2 games will give us some idea that we are.

3-0 Boro today. :mido:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:53:43 AM »
Over riding memory memory for me is tons of abuse for Mick Quinn at Ayresome! Then the fecker scored!
Logged
