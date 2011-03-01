Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Jewish shop owner beaten up on eve of Holocaust Memorial Day  (Read 82 times)
A shocking video shows the pair locking up their shop in South Tottenham.

Not sure if it's a racist/hate crime but it is getting investigated as one he gets a few digs into the older Jewish blokes.

Priti Patel calls the 'sickening' attack on two men in a London street 'despicable' and says anti-Semitic abuse will NOT be tolerated.

A disgusting attack on two old men.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10447069/Terrifying-moment-Jewish-shop-owners-suffer-random-anti-Semitic-attack-London-street.html
I don't 'get' anti semitic views and actions. I don't understand it at all.
