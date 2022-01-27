headset

Posts: 4 720 Jewish shop owner beaten up on eve of Holocaust Memorial Day « on: Today at 03:46:34 PM »



Not sure if it's a racist/hate crime but it is getting investigated as one he gets a few digs into the older Jewish blokes.



Priti Patel calls the 'sickening' attack on two men in a London street 'despicable' and says anti-Semitic abuse will NOT be tolerated.



A disgusting attack on two old men.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10447069/Terrifying-moment-Jewish-shop-owners-suffer-random-anti-Semitic-attack-London-street.html A shocking video shows the pair locking up their shop in South Tottenham.Not sure if it's a racist/hate crime but it is getting investigated as one he gets a few digs into the older Jewish blokes.Priti Patel calls the 'sickening' attack on two men in a London street 'despicable' and says anti-Semitic abuse will NOT be tolerated.A disgusting attack on two old men.