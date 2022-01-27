Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 01, 2022, 06:12:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Derby given additional four weeks by EFL to provide proof of funding  (Read 168 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 797


View Profile
« on: January 27, 2022, 01:47:54 PM »
That might keep the Derby lot quiet for the time being.


At least our clash with them next month is on at the Riverside.


It should generate a big crowd and, both clubs/teams/supporters won't want to be on the end of a defeat in this one.



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12526488/derby-given-additional-four-weeks-by-efl-to-provide-proof-of-funding-for-rest-of-season
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 746


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: January 27, 2022, 02:14:51 PM »
Oh dear

What a mess if theyre liquidated and unable to fulfil the remaining fixtures

Having said that I do wonder if this final deadline is not the final deadline
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 797


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: January 27, 2022, 03:56:52 PM »
Nah they will survive. Especially if Ashley is one of the interested parties.

Even if they did go under I doubt it would be until the summer would be my guess.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 417



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: January 27, 2022, 05:32:58 PM »
Quote from: headset on January 27, 2022, 03:56:52 PM
Nah they will survive. Especially if Ashley is one of the interested parties.

Even if they did go under I doubt it would be until the summer would be my guess.

If Ash gets them they'll be playing in kits from two years ago
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Online Online

Posts: 388


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:40:46 PM »
https://www.derbytelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/wycombe-derby-county-efl-compensation-6579659

Bury your head in the sand and hope it goes away!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 