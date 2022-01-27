Welcome,
February 01, 2022, 06:12:59 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Derby given additional four weeks by EFL to provide proof of funding
Topic: Derby given additional four weeks by EFL to provide proof of funding (Read 168 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 797
Derby given additional four weeks by EFL to provide proof of funding
«
on:
January 27, 2022, 01:47:54 PM
That might keep the Derby lot quiet for the time being.
At least our clash with them next month is on at the Riverside.
It should generate a big crowd and, both clubs/teams/supporters won't want to be on the end of a defeat in this one.
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12526488/derby-given-additional-four-weeks-by-efl-to-provide-proof-of-funding-for-rest-of-season
Winston
Offline
Posts: 746
Re: Derby given additional four weeks by EFL to provide proof of funding
«
Reply #1 on:
January 27, 2022, 02:14:51 PM
Oh dear
What a mess if theyre liquidated and unable to fulfil the remaining fixtures
Having said that I do wonder if this final deadline is not the final deadline
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 797
Re: Derby given additional four weeks by EFL to provide proof of funding
«
Reply #2 on:
January 27, 2022, 03:56:52 PM
Nah they will survive. Especially if Ashley is one of the interested parties.
Even if they did go under I doubt it would be until the summer would be my guess.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 417
Re: Derby given additional four weeks by EFL to provide proof of funding
«
Reply #3 on:
January 27, 2022, 05:32:58 PM
Quote from: headset on January 27, 2022, 03:56:52 PM
Nah they will survive. Especially if Ashley is one of the interested parties.
Even if they did go under I doubt it would be until the summer would be my guess.
If Ash gets them they'll be playing in kits from two years ago
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 388
Re: Derby given additional four weeks by EFL to provide proof of funding
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:40:46 PM »
https://www.derbytelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/wycombe-derby-county-efl-compensation-6579659
Bury your head in the sand and hope it goes away!
Loading...