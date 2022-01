headset

Online



Posts: 4 720





Posts: 4 720 Derby given additional four weeks by EFL to provide proof of funding « on: Today at 01:47:54 PM »





At least our clash with them next month is on at the Riverside.





It should generate a big crowd and, both clubs/teams/supporters won't want to be on the end of a defeat in this one.







https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11696/12526488/derby-given-additional-four-weeks-by-efl-to-provide-proof-of-funding-for-rest-of-season That might keep the Derby lot quiet for the time being.At least our clash with them next month is on at the Riverside.It should generate a big crowd and, both clubs/teams/supporters won't want to be on the end of a defeat in this one. Logged