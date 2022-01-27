Billy Balfour

Posts: 5 112 MFC covid pass « on: January 27, 2022, 11:52:39 AM » Do you need a vaccine pass for Saturday? Me kids are going and they don't have the app.

Winston

Posts: 727 Re: MFC covid pass « Reply #4 on: January 27, 2022, 01:00:22 PM » Supporters aged 18 and over will be required to provide evidence of COVID status, through either vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result.

Winston

Posts: 727 Re: MFC covid pass « Reply #6 on: January 27, 2022, 01:08:27 PM » You are probably right theres been no update from MFC.co.uk since Boxing Day



Kids should be exempt