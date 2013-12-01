Welcome,
January 27, 2022, 09:03:32 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MFC covid pass
Author
Topic: MFC covid pass
Billy Balfour
MFC covid pass
«
on:
Today
Today at 11:52:39 AM
Do you need a vaccine pass for Saturday? Me kids are going and they don't have the app.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: MFC covid pass
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 11:55:58 AM
It never applied to under 16s anyway. They could waltz straight in.
Robbso
Re: MFC covid pass
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 12:10:49 PM
No, back to before the plan B bollocks.
Billy Balfour
Re: MFC covid pass
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 12:59:34 PM
Good stuff
Winston
Re: MFC covid pass
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 01:00:22 PM
Supporters aged 18 and over will be required to provide evidence of COVID status, through either vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result.
Robbso
Re: MFC covid pass
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 01:05:50 PM
Well if thats the case, ignore everything I wrote.
Winston
Re: MFC covid pass
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 01:08:27 PM
You are probably right theres been no update from MFC.co.uk since Boxing Day
Kids should be exempt
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:11:15 PM by Winston
»
Snoozy
Re: MFC covid pass
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
Today at 08:51:02 PM
Good news
https://www.facebook.com/386636354690970/posts/5000173413337218/?d=n
