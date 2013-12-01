Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: MFC covid pass  (Read 87 times)
Billy Balfour
« on: Today at 11:52:39 AM »
Do you need a vaccine pass for Saturday? Me kids are going and they don't have the app.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:55:58 AM »
It never applied to under 16s anyway. They could waltz straight in.
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:10:49 PM »
No, back to before the plan B bollocks.
Billy Balfour
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:59:34 PM »
Good stuff  :like:
Winston
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:00:22 PM »
Supporters aged 18 and over will be required to provide evidence of COVID status, through either vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result.
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:05:50 PM »
Well if thats the case, ignore everything I wrote.
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:08:27 PM »
You are probably right theres been no update from MFC.co.uk since Boxing Day

Kids should be exempt
« Last Edit: Today at 01:11:15 PM by Winston »
Snoozy
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:51:02 PM »
Good news
https://www.facebook.com/386636354690970/posts/5000173413337218/?d=n
