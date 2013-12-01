Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: MFC covid pass  (Read 29 times)
Do you need a vaccine pass for Saturday? Me kids are going and they don't have the app.
It never applied to under 16s anyway. They could waltz straight in.
No, back to before the plan B bollocks.
