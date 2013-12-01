Welcome,
January 27, 2022, 12:55:19 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MFC covid pass
Author
Topic: MFC covid pass (Read 29 times)
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 5 109
MFC covid pass
«
on:
Today
at 11:52:39 AM »
Do you need a vaccine pass for Saturday? Me kids are going and they don't have the app.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 616
Re: MFC covid pass
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:55:58 AM »
It never applied to under 16s anyway. They could waltz straight in.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 704
Re: MFC covid pass
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:10:49 PM »
No, back to before the plan B bollocks.
Logged
