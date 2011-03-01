Welcome,
January 27, 2022, 03:55:24 PM
Barry Cryer RIP
Author
Topic: Barry Cryer RIP
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 280
Barry Cryer RIP
«
on:
Today
at 11:33:47 AM »
Absolute comedy legend, from all those daft shows when I was a kid through to the unrivalled comedy genius of I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue! Kept me laughing all my life, and left a treasury to keep me going for the rest of my days! A legend in his own drinking up time!
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 789
Re: Barry Cryer RIP
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:43:51 AM »
Always an old school copper in The Bill
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 566
Re: Barry Cryer RIP
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:07:13 PM »
Some career, RIP
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 399
Re: Barry Cryer RIP
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:58:43 PM »
I remember listening to Im sorry I Havent a Clue driving through the Borders. Fuck me I was laughing. Sad day
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 436
Infant Herpes
Re: Barry Cryer RIP
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:26:31 PM »
A guy who wrote for Bob Hope, yet somehow never seemed out of time. He was just at home trading quips with younger comedians; never one to bang on about how everything was funnier in the past. There's a famous story of him at the Edinburgh Fringe glaring at Stewart Lee in a bar. After several minutes, Lee felt he had to find out what Cryer's problem was. Barry replied with: "You've totally ripped off my vomitting into the anus of Christ routine. I've been doing that since the Sixties."
I know where you live
