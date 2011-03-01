Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Barry Cryer RIP  (Read 61 times)
« on: Today at 11:33:47 AM »
Absolute comedy legend, from all those daft shows when I was a kid through to the unrivalled comedy genius of I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue! Kept me laughing all my life, and left a treasury to keep me going for the rest of my days! A legend in his own drinking up time!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:43:51 AM »
Always an old school copper in The Bill
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:07:13 PM »
Some career, RIP
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:58:43 PM »
I remember listening to Im sorry I Havent a Clue driving through the Borders. Fuck me I was laughing. Sad day
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:26:31 PM »
A guy who wrote for Bob Hope, yet somehow never seemed out of time. He was just at home trading quips with younger comedians; never one to bang on about how everything was funnier in the past. There's a famous story of him at the Edinburgh Fringe glaring at Stewart Lee in a bar. After several minutes, Lee felt he had to find out what Cryer's problem was. Barry replied with: "You've totally ripped off my vomitting into the anus of Christ routine. I've been doing that since the Sixties."
