Re: Barry Cryer RIP « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:26:31 PM » A guy who wrote for Bob Hope, yet somehow never seemed out of time. He was just at home trading quips with younger comedians; never one to bang on about how everything was funnier in the past. There's a famous story of him at the Edinburgh Fringe glaring at Stewart Lee in a bar. After several minutes, Lee felt he had to find out what Cryer's problem was. Barry replied with: "You've totally ripped off my vomitting into the anus of Christ routine. I've been doing that since the Sixties."