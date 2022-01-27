Welcome,
January 27, 2022, 03:55:18 PM
Brexit Britain handed major boost as scientists crack code to harness STAR
Author
Topic: Brexit Britain handed major boost as scientists crack code to harness STAR
headset
headset
Brexit Britain handed major boost as scientists crack code to harness STAR
Today
at 11:24:54 AM »
Energy.
SCIENTISTS have made a spectacular breakthrough in the race to harness the power of the Sun, which could one day create a near-limitless source of clean energy.
An interesting read for those interested in energy and green energy.
cleaner energy and cheaper energy are what many if not all wish to see.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1556626/brexit-britain-star-energy-nuclear-fusion-plasma-net-zero-climate-change
Winston
Winston
Re: Brexit Britain handed major boost as scientists crack code to harness STAR
Today
at 12:46:41 PM »
Please tell me youre taking the piss
A brexit boost is recreating the Death Star in Star Wars?
Seriously?
headset
headset
Re: Brexit Britain handed major boost as scientists crack code to harness STAR
Today
at 03:39:47 PM »
It's all in the physics fella - that is the start point before it hits a purpose-built plant before hitting the grid.
The lady in the video explains it all
