Topic: Brexit Britain handed major boost as scientists crack code to harness STAR
Energy.


SCIENTISTS have made a spectacular breakthrough in the race to harness the power of the Sun, which could one day create a near-limitless source of clean energy.

An interesting read for those interested in energy and green energy.

cleaner energy and cheaper energy are what many if not all wish to see.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1556626/brexit-britain-star-energy-nuclear-fusion-plasma-net-zero-climate-change
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:46:41 PM »
Please tell me youre taking the piss  mcl

A brexit boost is recreating the Death Star in Star Wars?

Seriously?  :pd:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:39:47 PM »
monkey

It's all in the physics fella - that is the start point before it hits a purpose-built plant before hitting the grid.

The lady in the video explains it all mcl
