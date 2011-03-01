headset

BAD DEALS Andy Carroll voted WORST ever Premier League signing



He has done alright money-wise for a player always on the injury table.



I agree with Cantona at No 1 best value signing when you look at the price and what he achieved at Man Utd after leaving Leeds.



That said Jamie Vardy at No2 is some story.



Boro has had their fair share of big-money transfer flops, but some of the transfer value flops in the list in the sun article shows it can happen to even the best and biggest of clubs when it comes to bum deals.





